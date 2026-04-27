Charges still pending against suspect in shooting that killed CPD officer at Swedish Hospital

Chicago police and a grieving city were still searching for answers Monday in a violent chain of events that ended with an officer being shot and killed inside Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital over the weekend.

Another officer who was shot remained in critical condition Monday. Meanwhile, charges were still pending against the suspected shooter.

Police said it all started around 8 a.m. Saturday with the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store at 3239 W. Lawrence Ave. in the Albany Park neighborhood. Surveillance video shows two people arriving on scooters, and moments later, they are seen leaving before police arrive.

Investigators said officers caught up to one of the two suspects, took him into custody, and transported him to Swedish Hospital under police guard for treatment for an unspecified ailment.

At 10:50 a.m. Saturday, the suspect was under police guard in the emergency room at Swedish Hospital when he somehow got a hold of a gun and shot two Chicago police officers.

Officer John Bartholomew, 38, a 10-year veteran of the department assigned to the Albany Park (17th) District, was killed.

A second officer, 57 years old and a 21-year veteran, remained in critical condition Monday morning at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Police said the suspect left Swedish Hospital in a gown, and was later taken into custody at a nearby home following a SWAT standoff. A weapon was recovered.

Investigators still have not said how the gun made it inside the hospital.

"Wherever he had that gun hidden on his body, and all indications is he had it down his back side, that wand would have picked it up," said former Chicago police First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio. "The first thing that occurred to me is clearly somebody missed the gun."

Charges had not been announced against the suspect as of Monday morning, and thus, he is not being named.

Funeral arrangements were also pending Monday morning for Officer Bartholomew.