Two officers shot inside Swedish Hospital

Two Chicago police officers were shot inside Swedish Hospital in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the incident involved a prisoner in the hospital who managed to get hold of a gun and shoot two officers. The officers were transferred to Illinois Masonic, where they were listed in critical condition.

The shooter then fled the hospital to a nearby home several blocks away. SWAT teams surrounded the home and later placed the shooting suspect in custody.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed two people injured.

Alderperson Andre Vasquez asked residents to shelter in place.

CBS News Chicago reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.