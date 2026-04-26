Surviving CPD officer remains in critical condition after shooting that also killed officer at Swedish Hospital

A Chicago police officer remained in critical condition Sunday morning after a shooting inside Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital on Chicago's North Side that also killed an officer the day before.

After a brief manhunt, the suspect in the shooting was taken into police custody.

The officer who survived the shooting on Saturday is 57 years old, and he is a 21-year veteran of the department.

He remains hospitalized as his fellow officers process the loss of his partner who was killed.

In a news conference, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said a 38-year-old officer and 10-year veteran of the department was killed in the shooting, which occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. local time.

The officers were both taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where the surviving officer remained in treatment Sunday. The officers' names have not been released.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News Chicago that the shooter, already in custody at the time for something else and being transported into Swedish Hospital under police guard, had somehow managed to get hold of a gun and shoot the officers.

The gunman then fled the hospital to a nearby home several blocks away within Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, sources said. SWAT teams surrounded the home and later placed the suspect into custody.

A surveillance image of the suspect in the shooting of two Chicago police officers at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Snelling said that a third gun was recovered, which police said happened during the suspect's arrest.

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling said the suspect had been originally arrested on suspicion of robbery, and he had been taken to Swedish Hospital for observation prior to the shooting.

"These are the dangers of policing, and once again, these officers know it. They understand it. But they still go out, and they do it," Snelling said. "Every single day that an officer gets up and puts on his or her uniform, they don't really know if they're ever going to return home."

There was already a procession from Advocate Illinois Masonic to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office for the officer who did not survive. Police and the community at large were hoping there would not be another one.

Meanwhile, no charges have been filed in the case.