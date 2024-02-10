Watch CBS News
Charges filed against Chicago man accused of pepper spraying, robbing Red Line passenger in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with allegedly pepper-spraying and robbing a CTA passenger last month.

John Wesley, 24, was arrested on Friday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with another dangerous weapon.

He was identified as one of the offenders who sprayed a 23-year-old man with a chemical irritant before forcefully taking his wallet and money while on a CTA Red Line Platform in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue on Jan. 28.  

Wesley was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on February 10, 2024 / 1:33 PM CST

