Chicago police seeking suspect accused of pepper spraying Red Line passenger during robbery in Edgewater

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a man accused of robbing a CTA passenger on the city's North Side last Sunday.

Police said the alleged suspect robbed someone around 5:30 a.m. on the platform at the Granville CTA Red Line stop in Edgewater.

It is further alleged that the suspect pepper sprayed the victim before taking their wallet.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 8:22 AM CST

