Watch CBS News
Local News

Road closures as CDOT begins work on Chicago Avenue Bridge, Halsted Street Viaduct

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Road closures in effect as Chicago Avenue Bridge, Halsted Street Viaduct gets facelift
Road closures in effect as Chicago Avenue Bridge, Halsted Street Viaduct gets facelift 00:33

The Chicago Department of Transportation has begun renovating one of the city's infrastructures on the North Side.

The city plans to improve the Chicago Avenue Bridge over the Chicago River and the adjacent Halsted Street Viaduct to "improve safety, accessibility, and multimodal connectivity."

Road closures and detours during the project

Starting Monday, Halsted Street will be closed in both directions.

The northbound detours include eastbound on Grand Avenue, northbound on Orleans Street, westbound on Division Street, and back to Halsted Street.

The southbound detour includes eastbound on Division Street, southbound on LaSalle Drive, westbound on Grand Avenue, and back to Halsted Street.

Chicago Avenue from Larrabee Street to Peoria Street will be reduced to one lane. A full closure will come after October.

The project is slated to last until December 2026.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue