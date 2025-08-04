Road closures as CDOT begins work on Chicago Avenue Bridge, Halsted Street Viaduct

Road closures in effect as Chicago Avenue Bridge, Halsted Street Viaduct gets facelift

Road closures in effect as Chicago Avenue Bridge, Halsted Street Viaduct gets facelift

The Chicago Department of Transportation has begun renovating one of the city's infrastructures on the North Side.

The city plans to improve the Chicago Avenue Bridge over the Chicago River and the adjacent Halsted Street Viaduct to "improve safety, accessibility, and multimodal connectivity."

Road closures and detours during the project

Starting Monday, Halsted Street will be closed in both directions.

The northbound detours include eastbound on Grand Avenue, northbound on Orleans Street, westbound on Division Street, and back to Halsted Street.

The southbound detour includes eastbound on Division Street, southbound on LaSalle Drive, westbound on Grand Avenue, and back to Halsted Street.

Chicago Avenue from Larrabee Street to Peoria Street will be reduced to one lane. A full closure will come after October.

The project is slated to last until December 2026.