Last phase of Kennedy Expressway construction work to begin this week

On Monday night, work will officially begin on the third and final phase of the Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation project — and traffic headaches are sure to begin right along with it.

Even before the construction begins, crews will start setting up a safety zone, which will take place Monday night starting at 9 p.m. From that point forward, it is going to be anything but a smooth ride along the Kennedy.

For the most part, traffic along the Kennedy Expressway Sunday night was uneventful and plain old boring — just how drivers typically like it.

It was a calm before the gridlock storm, expected to take shape in the next couple of months, as the Illinois Department of Transportation kicks off the third and final phase of the three-year reconstruction project along the expressway this week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin repairing 19 bridges, repatching pavement, and replacing overhead signs and LED lights in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway. The work officially begins Tuesday.

"I can't be mad at that," said Ivan Vega. "I hit a lot of potholes and got my tires messed up."

At least two outbound lanes will be open along the Kennedy throughout the project. In addition, the reversible express lanes will be open outbound throughout the year, although for part of the project, drivers in the reversible express lanes will not be able to exit towards O'Hare International Airport.

Beginning first Tuesday morning and continuing through late June, two left local lanes will be closed between Division Street and Kostner Avenue. During that time, the reversible express lanes will exit onto the outbound Edens Expressway at Foster Avenue, meaning drivers headed to O'Hare must stay in the local lanes and should not use the reversible express lanes. Otherwise, they won't be able to exit until they join the Edens Expressway, which does not head to O'Hare.

"Of course I'm going to lose more," said livery cab driver Muhammed Masood. "Time, yeah, that's all — lose time and lose money."

Drivers should also expect various overnight ramp and lane closures on the outbound Kennedy and the reversible lanes between Ohio Street and Montrose Avenue.

With delays inevitable, the public is now being encouraged to take alternate routes — even if that means taking public transit. The Blue Line, which runs in part right in the middle of the Kennedy Expressway, is looking like the next very best option.

"I've just got to be patient and get people from point A to point B, and then get myself home, and then to work," said rideshare driver Mike Stewart. "That's about it."

IDOT said it will be updating its website frequently with information about lane and ramp closures, pushing that info out as soon as they have it.

Right now, IDOT estimates that the project will be complete by Thanksgiving 2025.