Multiple businesses targeted by armed robbers on Chicago's North, Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Armed robbers targeted multiple businesses on Chicago's North and Northwest Sides Thursday night.

Chicago police said the robbers targeted liquor and convenience stores, even restaurants.

In one case, a store employee fired back at one of the robbers.

That robbery happened just after 11 p.m. at a liquor store in the 7400 block of North Western Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood. Three men with guns wearing all black entered the store. One of them fired at the store clerk, who then fired back.

Bullet holes were left on the store's window as a result. It is unknown if anything was taken or if there were any injuries before the robbers left the scene.

At least five other robberies involved two to three men in a little over two hours. Customers were also robbed in two of them, according to police.

They happened at the following times and locations:

5000 block of North Western at 9:38 p.m.

1900 block of West Peterson Avenue at 9:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

4700 block of North Elston Avenue at 10:46 p.m.

5200 block of North Nagel Avenue at 11:56 p.m.

Chicago police say they can't say if the robberies are connected.

No arrests were made.