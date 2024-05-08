Watch CBS News
Armed robbers target 3 businesses in 30 minutes across Chicago

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Armed robbers targeted three businesses across Chicago Tuesday night. 

Chicago police said each incident involved three men and took place in 30 minutes. It is not clear if the same group was involved in all three robberies. 

The first took place just before 10 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. 

Police said three men demanded property from an employee food and liquor store on 47th Street. They grabbed items from the register before taking off.

Then just after 10 p.m., in Pilsen, three men entered El Trebol Liquors on 18th Street. Police said the group stole from both the employee and four customers. 

Police said a suspect hit the employee in the head with a gun before driving away in a silver sedan. 

Around 10:20 p.m. in Bucktown, police said three men with handguns entered a 7-Eleven and demanded property from the employee. They stole from the register and took off in a light-colored sedan. 

First published on May 8, 2024 / 5:35 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

