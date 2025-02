CHICAGO (CBS) — A pizzeria was burglarized early Thursday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. at Pizza by Geneo's at 2945 W. 59 St.

Chicago police said an unknown man smashed the glass door before entering the pizzeria.

Surveillance video captured the burglar taking cash from the register before he fled in an unknown direction.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.