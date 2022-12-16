Broadview man charged with robbing woman on CTA Damen Blue Line platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Broadview man is charged with robbing a woman on a CTA Blue Line platform Thursday.

Police arrested Daryl Russell Jr., 42, in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue in Wicker Park around 7:53 p.m.

He was identified as the offender who, less than 20 minutes earlier, implied he had a handgun and robbed a 39-year-old on the train platform on the same block.

Responding officers quickly located the suspect near the scene and placed him in custody.

Russell was charged with one felony count of aggravated armed robbery with the indication of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.