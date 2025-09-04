Broadview, Illinois react to ICE campaign at local immigration center, likely protests

Residents of the west Chicago suburb of Broadview were bracing Thursday for increased immigration enforcement in the coming days, as protesters prepare to demonstrate outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center.

The windows of the ICE facility on Beach Drive were boarded up Wednesday night, possibly in preparation for protests outside.

Cars have been seen pulling into and out of the gated parking lot adjacent to the ICE facility, as community members wait to see what will happen next.

The ICE facility at 1930 Beach St. in Broadview is tucked alongside freight train tracks in an industrial area between the Eisenhower Expressway and Roosevelt Road.

"Federal officials have informed us that a large-scale enforcement campaign will soon be underway," Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson wrote in a letter to residents and business owners on Wednesday.

Thompson wrote that the Broadview facility is expected to be used as a "primary processing location" for ICE detainees for "seven days a week for approximately 45 continuous days."

"It affects all of us," said Maurice Mahon, who has lived a few blocks away for about 20 years. "I'm concerned about a lot of things — the environment that we're living in, the political environment."

Mahon said he supports the protests expected for the area in the coming days — something he said has not impacted nearby homes so far despite the Broadview facility already serving as a processing location for undocumented immigrants.

There have been reports of some people being held for days at the facility, which is said to be meant for detaining people for a short 12 hours.

"Honestly, it's kind of upsetting," said Juan Aramba, who works nearby.

Aramba said any large-scale protests could hurt business.

"They're kind of scared to be out in public," he said.

Aramba said the impact of increased immigration enforcement might be worse for some of his clientele.

"Mostly from all the social media, all the information that we're being fed through, that it's like they're targeting certain priorities — and Hispanics are number one," he said.

The Broadview facility was the target of a protest on Sunday, as demonstrators called for the closure of the ICE office in Broadview.

The protest was held amid continued threats by the Trump administration to send federal troops to Chicago and set up immigration enforcement.

The Village of Broadview did not respond Thursday to CBS News Chicago's request for an interview. But the village did say in a statement that it is coordinating with Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriff's police to make sure "safety and order are maintained" as ICE operations continue.