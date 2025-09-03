Broadview mayor says ICE campaign "will soon be underway" at local immigration facility

Leaders in west suburban Broadview said federal immigration officials have contacted them, confirming a large-scale enforcement operation beginning soon.

"Federal officials have informed us that a large-scale enforcement campaign will soon be underway," Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson wrote in a letter to residents and business owners.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Beach Street will serve as the primary processing location, according to Thompson.

"This effort may draw protests and demonstrations, like those seen earlier this year in Los Angeles, where property damage and assaults against law enforcement were reported. As a result, we will be working closely with all businesses along Beach Drive to alert them to the possibility of traffic disruptions that may affect employees and deliveries over the next 45 to 60 days," Thompson wrote.

Thompson said the village is working with neighboring police departments, Illinois State Police, and the Cook County Sheriff's office "to ensure safety and order are maintained."

The facility was the target of a protest on Sunday, as demonstrators called for the closure of the ICE office in Broadview.

The protest was held amid continued threats by the Trump administration to send federal troops to Chicago and set up immigration enforcement.