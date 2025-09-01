Protesters demand closure of ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois as Trump plans immigration crackdown in Chicago

There was a protest Sunday outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement staging facility in Broadview, Illinois, calling for the closure of the center in the western suburbs.

The protest was held amid continued threats by the Trump administration to send federal troops to Chicago and set up immigration enforcement. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the threat to deploy the National Guard is still on the table, and confirmed more ICE resources are on their way to the city for a major immigration operation.

But protesters and Illinois leaders, including Gov. JB Pritzker, are ready to fight back.

"We will protest we will organize, and we won't stop until ICE, and Trump, are out of our neighborhoods, out of our city," said Bassem Kawar, Illinois Coalition for Refuge Rights.

Sec. Noem wouldn't confirm plans to send the Guard, and both she and Pritzker acknowledged a lack of communication on the issue.

"When they bring people in and don't coordinate with us, they are going to cause enormous problems," Prtizker said.

"Well, he should be calling President Trump and saying what are your ideas? They don't even honor our detainers in Chicago. They don't work with us to make sure that we are bringing people to justice," said Noem.

"We don't need a military occupying force in Chicago. We are standing up to Donald Trump. Are you with me?" said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson as he rallied the crowd at Fiesta Boricua, where they celebrated Puerto Rican heritage.

Johnson signed an executive order policing the behaviors of federal agents should they come to Chicago, a move CBS News Chicago legal analysts say would be largely unenforceable.

"We will not walk in fear, we will not be intimidated, we will not bow down to tyranny. We will not break. We will stand firm. We are Chicago baby," Johnson said.