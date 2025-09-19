Protest outside Broadview ICE detention center erupts as federal agents deploy chemicals, drag demonstrators

Federal agents and protesters are clashing outside Broadview, Illinois, ICE processing facility Friday morning.

The protest began around 5 a.m. Demonstrators have gathered at this in the western suburbs multiple times since the Trump administration announced they would be stepping up immigration enforcement efforts with "Operation Midway Blitz."

ICE agents dragged and tackled protesters outside the suburban facility as the crowd blocked the parking lot entrance. There were also reports of chemical agents sprayed into the crowd by federal enforcement. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., armed federal agents on the roof of the facility deployed pepper balls and other chemical agents to clear protesters as a vehicle tried to make its way out the facility.

At least two protesters have taken into custody. One protester was blocking a vehicle before being physically removed by agents who sprayed a chemical irritant. It appears the protester grabbed the chemical agent and attempted to throw it back at the federal officer.

Another protester was taken into the facility after 8:30 p.m.

Demonstrators at the scene said one of the protesters was then put in a van and taken "god knows where."

Protester Kat Abughazaleh, who is running for Congress, said she was thrown by agents, and confirmed she saw a second protester taken into the ICE facility.

"All of us joined arms, we did not let the van pass. ICE came in and tried to drive the car through us, they almost ran someone over," She said. "We did not move, we stood strong, and that's when they brought out the pepper balls and the tear gas."

Abughazaleh said she saw one of the protesters taken into custody enter a federal van.

"We have no weapons, we have signs and chants and songs," She said. "They are treating us like it's a warzone."

Protesters and reporters had to run from the cloud of chemical smoke, which smelled like tear gas according to people at the scene. Some were seen sitting or laying on the ground, having water poured in their eyes

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton joined the protesters speaking out against ICE enforcement. She arrived around 4:30 a.m.

"People are here to peacefully protest," She said. "Look what we have been seeing over the past several weeks right here in Chicago. People are being snatched off the streets, stuffed into unmarked vans with no due process."

She said this week there have been attacks on First Amendment rights, and it has caused fear.

"I'm here to stand with Illinoisians who are protesting peacefully," Stratton said.

Last week, protesters faced heavily armed agents in military gear. Some protesters were hit with chemical agents and rubber bullets.

Immigrant rights advocates and Chicago activists have been protesting outside ICE facilities in the suburbs since last week, and more protests were planned with the enhanced enforcement operation underway.

The efforts come weeks after the Trump administration first signaled it would be drastically ramping up U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Chicago.

The department did not say how long the operation is expected to last.

Organizers are working in the community to inform residents of their rights; the city of Chicago offers "Know Your Rights" guides in both English and Spanish.