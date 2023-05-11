Boy, 14, charged with murder in South Shore Shooting

Teen charged in deadly shooting outside South Shore fast food restaurant

Teen charged in deadly shooting outside South Shore fast food restaurant

Teen charged in deadly shooting outside South Shore fast food restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged in the deadly shooting of a man in the South Shore neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Chicago police arrested the 14-year-old boy in the 2100 block of East 70th Street.

Police say he shot an unidentified man following an argument in front of a fast food restaurant, in the 2100 block of East 71st Street.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds where he died

The teen was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

No additional information was made available.