Teen charged with robbing 13-year-old girl at gunpoint in Greater Grand Crossing

A teenage boy was charged with the armed robbery of a 13-year-old girl in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Friday.

The boy, also 13, was arrested by Chicago police officers in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of possessing a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Police said the teen was identified as the suspect who robbed the girl at gunpoint in the 300 block of West 75th Street.

No additional information was immediately available.