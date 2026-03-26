Boy, 17, critically wounded in shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times and critically wounded in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood early Thursday morning.

At 12:30 a.m., the teen was outside in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue when three unidentified men approached, police said.

One of the men took out a gun and fired shots at the victim before the group fled, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.