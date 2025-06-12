Watch CBS News
Bottlenose dolphin calf born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago dies days after birth, zoo says

Jeramie Bizzle
The Brookfield Zoo Chicago's newly born bottlenose dolphin, the first to be born there since 2014, has died, the zoo announced on Thursday.

The dolphin was born last Saturday morning to mother Allie, 38, who gave birth to the calf just before 12:30 a.m.

A video captured the moment the male calf was born and took its first breath of air while being accompanied by its mother, and experienced dolphin mother, Tapeko.

The zoo said the calf had appeared healthy and was "exhibiting positive, progressive indicators of development" until his sudden passing Wednesday evening,

Dr. Rita Stacey, Brookfield Zoo Chicago's senior vice president of programs and impact, said it's a devastating loss for our zoo community.

"We know our guests and supporters share this sadness with us," she said. "This calf's birth brought hope and joy, and his sudden loss reminds us of the delicate balance of life." 

Veterinarians at the zoo estimated the calf's weight to be between 33 and 37 pounds and 115-120 centimeters long.

The zoo said it is awaiting complete necropsy, or animal autopsy, results to determine the cause of death.

