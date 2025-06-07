Video captures moment bottlenose dolphin calf born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

The Brookfield Zoo welcomed its newest addition as a bottlenose dolphin calf was born overnight.

According to the zoo, this is the first birth for the species, also known as Tursiops truncatus, since 2014.

A video captured the moment when proud mother Allie, 38, gave birth to the calf just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

She first showed signs of labor Friday morning as her body temperature dropped, indicating that her body was preparing itself for birth. At about 11 p.m., the calf's tail was seen. About an hour and 22 minutes later, the calf was born and kicked up to the water's surface for its first breath with Allie and her experienced dolphin mother, Tapeko, accompanying her. Tapeko accompanied Allie during the birth.

Veterinarians at the zoo estimate the calf is between 33 and 37 pounds and 115-120 centimeters in length. Experts noted that no hands-on assistance was needed as Allie was immediately attentive to the calf.

The zoo said its animal care and veterinary teams are monitoring Allie and the calf around the clock for developmental milestones, and that both appear to be healthy.

Dr. Sathya Chinnadurai, Brookfield Zoo Chicago's senior vice president of animal health, welfare, and science, said the first 30 days are critical for the mom and calf.

"We're closely monitoring behaviors and milestones to gauge the calf's progress, like its first breath of air, bonding with its mother, growth, and an increase in nursing efficiency," he said.

According to the zoo, nearly one-third of marine mammals face the threat of extinction, and said it's at the forefront of global efforts to protect the species.