Protests expected as Border Patrol Cmdr. Bovino returns to federal court

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino will be in court on Wednesday to face questions about federal agents' use of force in the Chicago area.

While Bovino is in court, immigration advocates plan to rally outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse downtown starting around 8 a.m.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis, who is overseeing the case, set a 7 p.m. deadline Tuesday for the U.S. Justice Department to list any evidence it wants to keep under seal, and to provide a two-word reason for each.

Plaintiffs want the public to see Bovino's deposition and body camera video, arguing they show how federal agents handled immigration enforcement in Chicago neighborhoods.

The government says releasing the video could expose tactics and jeopardize agent safety.

But the judge said she's not inclined to seal agents' identities. She said she is asking for transparency.

Last week, a federal appeals court in Chicago ruled Bovino does not have to attend daily meetings with Judge Ellis to discuss federal immigration agents' use of force in Chicago, as Ellis had ordered earlier in the week.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that UJudge Ellis' order for Bovino to attend daily hearings in her courtroom would place her "in the position of an inquisitor rather than that of a neutral adjudicator" of an ongoing lawsuit over immigration agents' tactics.

They also said Ellis' order "sets the court up as a supervisor of Chief Bovino's activities, intruding into personnel management decisions of the Executive Branch. These two problems are related and lead us to conclude that the order infringes on the separation of powers."

Ellis ordered the meetings after a hearing on Tuesday in federal court over claims that Bovino and other federal agents violated a temporary restraining order largely prohibiting the use of tear gas and other riot control measures on journalists, protesters, and clergy during Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.

In response to numerous filings regarding alleged violations of that order, Ellis instructed Bovino to meet with her every weekday evening to go over the events of the day until a preliminary injunction hearing on Nov. 5. The appeals court temporarily blocked that order on Wednesday, a short time before the first scheduled meeting with Bovino. Friday's ruling permanently blocks those meetings.