Body recovered during search for missing boater in Fox Lake

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A body was recovered during the search for a missing boater in Fox Lake in Antioch, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon. 

On Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men, whose ages were not released, were test-driving a boat when they took a turn at high speed, causing them to be ejected from the boat.

One of the men was rescued by a passing boat. The other man went underwater. 

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspected body of the boater was found around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The boater has not been identified. 

No further details were released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

