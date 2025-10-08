Body recovered during search for missing boater in Fox Lake

A body was recovered during the search for a missing boater in Fox Lake in Antioch, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men, whose ages were not released, were test-driving a boat when they took a turn at high speed, causing them to be ejected from the boat.

One of the men was rescued by a passing boat. The other man went underwater.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspected body of the boater was found around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The boater has not been identified.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.