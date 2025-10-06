Watch CBS News
Crews search for missing man ejected from boat during test drive in Fox Lake, sheriffs say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

Crews are searching for a missing boater in Fox Lake in Antioch, Illinois, on Monday night.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men, whose ages were not released, were test-driving a boat when they took a turn at high speed, causing them to be ejected from the boat.

The office said neither was wearing a life vest.

One of the men was rescued by a passing boat. The other man went underwater.

As of 8:35 p.m. Monday, the office said crews were actively searching for the missing man.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Jeramie Bizzle

