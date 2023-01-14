Blue Island man charged in 3 separate December armed robberies on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Blue Island man is charged with robbing three people at gunpoint during the month of December on the city's Southwest Side.

Authorities arrested Paris Hall, 18, in the 14000 block of Southwestern in Blue Island, Illinois on Thursday.

He was identified as the suspect who, while armed with a firearm, robbed three men on separate occasions.

The robberies happened on Dec. 4, 10, and 20 - all in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Hall was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of unlawful vehicle invasion.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.