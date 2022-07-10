Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Another beautiful day

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine, temps in the 80s
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine, temps in the 80s 01:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning! We'll have another beautiful day this July 10. Nothing but sunshine and temperatures right where they ought to be at this time of the year, in the mid-80s. High pressure parked right over us.

Monday brings nice weather to start, then the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a cold front plows through. The Storm Prediction Center puts most of our area at a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms on Monday. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. We are NOT in Alert Mode but there's an ALERT highlight for Monday on our 7 day.

The remainder of the week looks great, with typical temperatures for this point in July and plenty of sunshine.

STATS

Normal Temps- 85/66

Saturday- 76

Today- 84

Sunrise- 5:26am 

FORECAST

Today- Sunny and warmer, high of 84 degrees.

Tonight- Mostly clear with a low of 67.

Monday- Increasing clouds. Chance for showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of severe storms. High of 88.

