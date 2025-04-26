New Bears WR Luther Burden III sees "great situation" on offense with Caleb Williams

Reality was still sinking in on Saturday for the three players the Bears picked up in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, as they were introduced at Halas Hall.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III called the organization and working with quarterback Caleb Williams a "great situation" to be in, after finishing a standout career at Missouri.

"I feel like he's a great quarterback. I feel like great quarterbacks need great receivers. So, perfect fit," he said.

The Bears also added an offensive lineman who has been described as a "technician" in Ozzy Trapilo, who didn't commit a penalty playing right tackle all season at Boston College in 2024.

"Playing with a violent play style, but still under control, poised, not letting my emotions take over and put me in a bad spot; I really try to dial in on that, play under control with good technique as close to 100% of the game as I can," he said.

The Bears' first defensive pick of 2025, defensive lineman Shemar Turner out of Texas A&M is excited about transferring a violent, aggressive style of play to a Dennis Allen defense.

"Teaming up with Dennis, man, Coach DA, is going to be great, especially because of what they coach and what they speak on – physicality, and playing hard, playing long. It's going to be good," he said.

Turner also added he's feeling pretty much 100% after dealing with a stress fracture, and should be ready to go for Bears rookie minicamp next month.

Meantime, on the final day of the NFL Draft, the Bears focused on speed and depth on the offensive line, with general manager Ryan Poles also doing some wheeling and dealing to acquire more picks this year and next year.

After their first trade back of the day, the Bears selected Ruben Hyppolite, a linebacker out of Maryland. Hyppolite didn't get invited to the NFL Combine, but showed off his blazing speed at his pro day, running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, which would've have been the best at his position at the combine.

Bears scout Francis St. Paul said it's more than speed that drew them to Hyppolite, touting his toughness and leadership.

The Bears got an extra fifth-rounder out of that trade back with the Bills, selecting speedy defensive back Zah Frazier out of UTSA. The 24-year-old Frazier started his long and winding college career at Southern Illinois.

The Bears made another deal, sending a fifth-round pick to the Rams for a 4th round pick in 2026, and sixth sixth-round pick for 2025, which they used on Michigan State offensive lineman Luke Newman.

Newman is versatile, starting 37 games at tackle at Holy Cross, before transferring to MSU where he played left guard.