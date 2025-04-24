Bears NFL draft tracker for Chicago's 2025 picks

The Chicago Bears began making their picks in the 2025 NFL draft starting Thursday, choosing Colston Loveland, a tight end from Michigan with the 10th overall pick.

New Bears head coach Ben Johnson is a believer in utilizing 12 personnel, which deploys two tight ends. The Bears now have Loveland joining Cole Kmet at tight end, as their offensive rebuild continues.

Colston Loveland: From the farms of Idaho to the Michigan gridiron

Loveland was born and raised on a farm in the small town of Bliss, Idaho. He grew up wrangling horses and raising sheep but also loved basketball and football.

It was his big brother who forced him to play, including flag football when he was in first grade and tackle football by fourth grade. Once Loveland hit middle school, it was clear that everyone wanted to play with the big, strong kid with good hands.

Fast-tracked to varsity football as a freshman, Loveland played wide receiver, again alongside his brother. When big bro Cayden, a talented player in his own right, was done at Gooding and on his way to Carroll College on a scholarship, he was the school's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards for three years.

But once Colston was the lone Loveland, he grew five inches and gained about 40 pounds, paving the way for him to move to tight end. He dominated for the Senators, smashed big bro's records and truly began garnering attention as one of the nation's top young tight ends.

He finished his high school career with 235 catches for 3,139 yards and 35 receiving touchdowns, adding four touchdowns as a senior as a rusher (two 100-yard rushing games!) and 18 tackles for loss as a senior at defensive end.

Loveland was noticed locally as soon as his freshman year, but the combination of his sophomore breakout (both physically and statistically) and a successful 7-on-7 camp showing in Seattle really started to get offers rolling in.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan assistant Jay Harbaugh noticed film of Loveland and began his pursuit of him to come to the Wolverines.

Loveland credits the Michigan culture and its facilities for why he chose to play there over places like Alabama, LSU, UCLA and Colorado.

He leaves Michigan as their all-time single-season leader at tight end in receptions.

Bears have more picks in second round and beyond

The Bears have the 10th overall pick in the first round of the draft, the 39th and 41st picks in the second round of the draft, and the 72nd pick in the third round of the draft. They also have a pick in the fifth round and two picks in the seventh.

Already one of the league's big winners this offseason, the Bears are hoping to land a few more playmakers in the NFL draft.

In January, the Bears officially announced former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been hired to replace Matt Eberflus as the team's head coach.

"We feel really confident where we're at," General Manager Poles Ryan said. "I think this one's going to be a little wild, but we're going to be prepared for all of the different scenarios that pop up."

Poles overhauled the offensive line, hoping to give last year's No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams the protection he needs after getting sacked a franchise-record and league-leading 68 times. He landed two-time All-Pro guard and four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Thuney in a trade with Kansas City and acquired former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams. He signed center Drew Dalman, too.

Poles also addressed a shaky defensive line, adding two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo.

The Bears seem to have the roster flexibility to go in almost any direction with their first pick, including the possibility of a running back if Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is available.

"I think the value is if he's a playmaker and a really good player, you take a really good player," said Bears Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham. "You know, that's the beauty of our process. Our philosophy is best player available. We weigh premium position versus non-premium position — but at the end of the day, he's a playmaker."

Poles and Cunningham said they have had the new coaches in the draft room with them as they work together to figure out exactly what type of players they're looking for.

But Cunninham said Johnson is flexible.

"Just give him talent and he's going to make it work," he said.