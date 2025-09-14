How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions game for Week 2

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are a number of ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

Both teams are coming off a rough first game, with the Bears falling to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 on Monday night and the Lions were beaten by the Green Bay Packers 27-13.

Sunday's bout will mark the home opener for Detroit and a homecoming for Chicago head coach Ben Johnson, who was the Lions' offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2024.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Bears at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Bears vs. the Lions on cable?

Fox will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Bears?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Bears game on NFL+.

Bears vs. Lions history

The Bears are 105-80-5 against the Lions during the regular season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Detroit has won five of the past six matchups after losing seven of eight games to Chicago between 2018 and 2021.

Lions vs. Bears storylines

Lions

Detroit will look to improve their ground game after rushing for only 46 yards in Week 1's loss to the Packers. David Montgomery had 11 carries for 25 yards, and Jahmyr Gibbs only rushed for 19 yards. Last season, the team averaged 146 yards rushing per game.

The offensive line will look to better protect quarterback Jared Goff, who was sacked four times on Sunday.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is still looking for his first tackle of the season after not recording on Sunday, which marked his first game back since suffering a season-ending leg injury in October 2024.

Starting safety Kerby Joseph and tackle Taylor Decker are both questionable with a knee and shoulder injury, respectively, the team said. Decker did not practice on Friday, and Joseph was limited.

Bears

Johnson joined Detroit's organization in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach. After three seasons bouncing between roles within the organization, he was promoted to offensive coordinator, where, last season, he led the Lions to lead the league in touchdowns scored. Johnson drew interest from several teams this past offseason before choosing to take the head coaching job with the Bears.

"One of the unfortunate parts of making that decision, you were saying goodbye to a lot of friends and a great place," Johnson said.

Caleb Williams put on a more consistent performance in his return to Ford Field. Williams completed his first 10 passes in Monday's battle with the Vikings and ran for his first career touchdown on the team's first offensive possession. He finished 21 of 35 for 210 yards and a passing score.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is on track to make his season debut after missing all of training camp, preseason and Week 1 with a groin injury.

"I feel pretty good just getting that extra week of reps, extra week of conditioning, going through things," Johnson said.

Wide receiver DJ Moore is also expected to play despite taking a vicious hit late in Monday's game that he says felt like getting hit by a car. He was listed in the team's injury list as having an abdominal and groin injury, though he fully participated in practice on Friday.

Who is predicted to win Bears vs. Lions?

The Lions are six-point favorites to win in Week 2. According to CBS Sports, Detroit covers the point spread against the Bears over 60% of the time.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 3: Lions @ Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 22 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 4: Lions vs. Cleveland Browns, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 6: Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 7: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 20 7 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions @ Washington Commanders, Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 11: Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: Lions vs. New York Giants, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Lions @ Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions @ Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions @ Bears, TBD

What is the Bears' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Chicago's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 3: Bears vs. Cowboys, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 4: Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: Bears @ Commanders, Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: Bears vs. New Orleans Saints, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.

Week 8: Bears @ Ravens, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Bears @ Bengals, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Bears vs. Giants, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Bears vs. Vikings, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Bears @ Steelers, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Bears @ Eagles, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. (Black Friday)

Week 14: Bears @ Packers, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Bears vs. Browns, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Bears vs. Packers, TBD

Week 17: Bears @ San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 28 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: Bears vs. Lions, TBD