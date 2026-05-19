Pair charged in Auburn Gresham shooting that killed 2 teens in October

Two men have been charged in a shooting that left two teenagers dead and an adult injured last October in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Omarion Roberson, 19, and Jarvis Bell, 32, both have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said, shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 22, Roberson and Bell shot three people at an apartment building in the 8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said 16-year-old Devajae Christopher and 17-year-old Tamarion Hakeen West were killed in the shooting. Police said a 21-year-old man also was wounded in the shooting, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said Roberson and Bell were arrested on Monday after they were identified as suspects in the shooting.

Both Roberson and Bell were scheduled to make their first court appearance on Tuesday, but information on that hearing was not immediately available.