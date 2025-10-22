Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting reported in Auburn Gresham on Marshfield; CPD responding

A Chicago shooting reportedly injured two people and killed a third in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 8100 block of S. Marshfield. Chicago police confirmed they are responding to a call for service at that location, but did not offer any further information.

There are also some reports that the person killed in the shooting may be a minor. Neither police nor fire officials have commented on how many people may have been injured, whether there have been fatalities, or how old any of the victims may be.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to CPD and the Chicago Fire Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.

