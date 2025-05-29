Art Institute of Chicago director James Rondeau stays in role after bizarre plane incident

Art Institute director speaks for first time through his lawyer since bizarre incident on a plane

The Art Institute of Chicago announced that director James Rondeau will remain in his role and return to work in June following a bizarre incident on a flight in April.

Sources told CBS News Chicago that Rondeau was a passenger on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Munich and was taken into custody after police were called to the plane for reports of a passenger stripping off his clothes.

Sources said the incident happened after Rondeau drank alcohol and took prescription medication. The Art Institute said Rondeau was voluntarily taking time off amid an independent investigation into the incident.

Thursday, a spokesperson for the museum said Rondeau will return to work on Monday.

"Board leadership of the Art Institute of Chicago has conducted an independent investigation of this incident and is confident in James Rondeau's leadership and ability to continue as the President and Director of the museum," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rondeau himself released a statement on the incident as well, writing, "I deeply regret this incident and the impact it has had on the museum and on my colleagues. I have dedicated the past 27 years of my professional career to the Art Institute and I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue furthering its mission."

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.