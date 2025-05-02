Art Institute of Chicago president under investigation, accused of stripping off clothes on flight to Germany

Art Institute director on leave after bizarre incident on overseas flight

Leadership at the Art Institute of Chicago was scrambling Friday, after their director was accused of being involved in a bizarre incident onboard a flight to Europe last month.

Art Institute president and director James Rondeau is now voluntarily taking time away amid an independent investigation into the incident.

Rondeau has been the Art Institute's president and director since 2016. His salary is more than $1 million a year.

Sources said Rondeau was a passenger on United Airlines flight 953 from Chicago to Munich on April 18. Police were called to the plane following reports of a passenger stripping off his clothes.

Sources confirmed that passenger was Rondeau, and the incident occurred after he drank alcohol and took prescription medication.

In response multiple inquiries to the Art Institute, a spokesperson said, "The Art Institute takes this very seriously and has opened an independent investigation into the incident to gather all available information."

Art Institute officials said Rondeau has since returned to Chicago, and "Art Institute leadership is meeting to determine next steps."

The Art Institute dates back to 1879. It's one of the largest and most prestigious art museums in the nation, featuring hundreds of thousands of works inside its sprawling campus.

Rondeau has not responded to requests for comment.

