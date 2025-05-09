German authorities say Art Institute of Chicago director's case still open after bizarre plane incident

German authorities said the case against Art Institute of Chicago director James Rondeau remains open after a bizarre incident onboard a flight to Munich as he spoke out for the first time through his attorney.

Rondeau is voluntarily taking time away from work after police were called to the plane. Sources tell CBS News Chicago Rondeau stripped off his clothes after he drank alcohol and took prescription medication.

In their latest update, German authorities said this is not a closed case and prosecutors said they are still waiting to get the police file.

It's possible the case could be dropped, and it's also possible Rondeau could have to return to Germany for a trial. Possible penalties cold include a fine and up to a year in jail.

Rondeau responded to the allegations for the first time with a statement issued though his attorney which said, "The suggestion made by CBS News that this matter remains open and ongoing with German authorities is false. This matter was concluded with the payment of a fine after which I boarded my connecting flight with the matter behind me. This was the result of an adverse reaction to prescription medication. I regret this occurred, but I am eager to move forward and to return to the great work of the Art Institute of Chicago."

CBS News Chicago has been in contact with German authorities on many occasions since our original report, and as recently as Friday morning prosecutors told us, "A decision can only be made once the police investigation has been completed and the file has been submitted to the public prosecutor's office for a decision. This can take several weeks due to the large number of cases to be processed at Munich Airport. There is nothing unusual about this or the police's approach."

The Art Institute of Chicago is one of the premier art museums in the country. Its assets approach $2 billion, including approximately 300,000 pieces of art at its sprawling campus. The museum attracts 1.5 million people a year.

Rondeau's salary is more than $1 million a year.

Please note: The above video is from CBS News Chicago's original report on this incident