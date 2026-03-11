Aroma Park, Illinois, family took shelter in bathtub as tornado destroyed home of 35 years

A family in Aroma Park may have lost their home in the Illinois tornado that tore through Tuesday night, but they have their lives and for that, they are grateful.

There is no clear path in Aroma Park Wednesday.

"We're trying to get some debris out of the way of the – so I can try to get my truck out," Darrell Arseneau said. "It's so overwhelming, you don't know where to start."

But he knows he needs to start somewhere. At least he can still save his truck. But the home he and his wife have shared for 35 years, where they raised their four daughters, has been destroyed.

"I don't think structurally this house could be salvageable," he said.

"I still had my room setup back there. Like, half my life was still here," said his daughter Sophie Arseneau.

She's also glad she still has her parents.

"When it started to get windy and started to feel and hear a little bit of hail, I told my wife, 'Let's get in the bathroom and cover ourselves up,'" Darrell said. "Shut the door and got in the bathtub, and that's what we did."

He said his ears popped and the walls closed in, as if the house were breathing.

"We were praying. We were praying that we got out of this alive," he said.

If the Arseneaus needed more proof their prayers were answered, he believes they found it resting in a pile of debris in their front yard: a perfectly intact bible.

The bible is not there, but Darrell Arseneau sees a message for his family that God is watching over them.

"We're okay. That's the main thing. Throughout all this, everything can be replaced. We can't," he said.