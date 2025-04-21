Cardinal Cupich, Chicago officials mourn death of Pope Francis: "Moment of profound loss"

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, a day after making a surprise appearance outside the Vatican on Easter Sunday to greet well-wishers.

The Archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Blase Cupich, shared his reaction to the news of what he called a "profound loss" in the following statement:

"I have received word that our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has died. In this moment of profound loss for me personally and for the Church, I take this moment to express our gratitude to our Heavenly Father for the gift of his papacy and to pray for the repose of his soul. The finest memorial we can offer is to re-form our hearts as Pope Francis asked - to see our brothers and sisters, to listen to them and to offer our prayers and actions that all may experience the fullness of God's promise. As we mourn his passing, I ask that God comfort us, but also strengthen us to remain steadfast in carrying on the work of restoring our Church's place in the world as a source of hope and an advocate for those in need. Archbishop of Chicago mourning loss of Pope Francis 03:08

CBS News Chicago's Joe Donlon spoke to Cardinal Cupich back in February about what losing Pope Francis would mean to him.

"It is a loss for us and yet I come at this with a deep sense of appreciation that I live at a very historic moment for a person that I think made an impact on the church for many years to come," Cardinal Cupich said. "My grief is calmed my appreciation and gratitude."

Cardinal Cupich remembers the Pope for being inclusive and having an "ease with people."

An Easter Monday morning Mass will be held at Holy Name Cathedral at 7 a.m.

The Chicago Archdiocese said Holy Name Cathedral will have a portrait of Pope Francis on its altar and a priest presiding over their 8 a.m. Mass.

Bishop of Gary Robert McClory also released a statement, saying in part, "Pope Francis lived out the joy of the Gospel from the first day of his pontificate until his last breath. He consistently reminded us that the Church should be looking outward to love and accompany others as they draw closer to Jesus. The best tribute that we could give to Pope Francis is to show someone today how much Jesus loves them by what we say and do."

"We unite in prayer with Catholics around the world and all people of goodwill in gratitude for the life of our Pope Francis and pray during this Easter season," Bishop McClory's statement continued. "As we celebrate His resurrection, that our Lord will bless Pope Francis with the reward of eternal life."

Chicago and Illinois officials react to pope's death

Illinois and Chicago officials also reacted to the death of Pope Francis Monday morning.

"We have lost the messenger, but we must hold fast to the message of Pope Francis to love and respect one another," said Illinois Senator Dick Durbin in a statement. "In a world of hate and fear, Pope Francis' message of peace and understanding is needed now more than ever."

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama released a statement on Pope Francis' death, writing, "Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another. Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world – Catholic and non-Catholic alike – who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope's example. May we continue to heed his call to "never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also commented on the death of Pope Francis in a statement, writing, "Pope Francis, the people's pope, will be remembered as a faith leader who gave voice to the voiceless. He fought for the rights and the dignity of the poor, prisoners, migrants, and outcasts as part of his vision for peace and social justice. Guided by his deep faith in God and humanity, Pope Francis advocated for a world without war. His legacy will live on in the hearts of the millions of people throughout the world who took comfort in his message. May he rest in peace. "