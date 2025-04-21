Chicago Catholics mourn "Papa Francisco" in Pilsen, at Holy Name as pope's death comes at fraught moment

Chicago Catholics gathered at Easter Monday Masses to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and mourn the loss of the holy leader they called "Papa Francisco."

Church bells rang across the city in memory of the Holy Father as the faithful awoke on Pasquetta, or "Little Easter," to the news.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope who was from Argentina, was known for his humble style and concern for the poor. He was at times controversial, critiquing capitalism and climate change, and angering the conservative wing of the church. He believed the church should be a refuge for everyone, and invited migrants, the poor, prisoners and outcasts to meet with him more often than powerful leaders and presidents during his time.

His demand that bishops be merciful and charitable to their flocks and his welcoming stance on migrants and immigration resonated in communities like Pilsen and Little Village in Chicago, where immigration issues are especially important.

Father Charles Dahm, former pastor of St. Pius V Parish in Pilsen, said his community is now closely watching the impending conclave, hoping whoever is chosen as the new pontiff will follow Pope Francis' lead in issues like immigration and the poor.

"He wanted the church to be known as a church of mercy, openness and welcoming, and here in an immigrant community we need to hear that message," Fr. Dahm said.

He also said his community hopes the next pope will also continue the legacy of listening to the faithful in how they see the church and the world, just as Pope Francis did.

At Holy Name Cathedral, a picture of Pope Francis was placed at the altar and pastors leading Mass shared words about what the Holy Father meant to the church, and his legacy.

Associate Pastor Fr. Andy Matijevic said he was incredibly sad to learn of the pope's passing; as a young pastor, he had hoped to meet the Pope Francis later this fall in Rome.

"I hope we continue to put the gospel into action by serving others, by not building walls but building bridges, by being people of encounter and inclusion and of hope. The world, as you know, is in a very dark place and the light of God, the light of peace reigns in each of us as disciple, and the pope should bring that out in each of us," Father Matijevic said.

"This morning I was devastated," said parishioner Nieva Mahta. "May he rest in peace with God."

What happens next after Pope Francis' death?

Though Pope Francis has requested some changes in how he will be remembered, there will be plenty of ritual and ceremony in the coming days as nearly 1 billion people worldwide honor his life.

First there will be nine days of mourning and a period of transition for the Vatican. The College of Cardinals will temporarily take over the rule of the church and the pope's funeral will be held within six days in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis requested to be buried outside the Vatican at one of his favorite churches, the first pope in a century to choose to do so.

Then, two to three weeks after the funeral, the College of Cardinals will hold a conclave in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich is one of the voting cardinals who will attend that conclave to pick the church's next leader.

On the day of voting, the chapel is sealed off and the cardinals are locked inside until a pope is elected. Two-thirds majority is required to elect a new pope, and if no one receives that majority another round of voting takes place.

There is no set time for the conclave. Pope Francis was elected in 2013 in 24 hours, but one 13th century conclave took three years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.