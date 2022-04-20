Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood to be demolished after devastating fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five days after an extra-alarm fire gutted Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood, city officials said the surviving structure is not safe, and must be torn down.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the Chicago Department of Buildings said it "will begin demolishing the building this morning and is committed to continuing to work closely with the leadership of the Antioch Missionary Baptist as they deal with the loss of this historic community pillar."

The fire first broke out around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The Fire Department went on to raise a 3-11 alarm for extra equipment and manpower.

The fire completely burned away the roof structure, leaving a lot of heavy timber crashing to the floor of the church. Pews were also likely on fire inside the structure.

Amazingly, a mural of Jesus ascending into heaven appeared untouched by the fire, and remained largely intact after the blaze.

CFD has since confirmed the cause of the fire was accidental due to work being done on the church's roof.

A Good Friday service had been held at the church at noon, about two and a half hours before the fire.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church held its Easter Sunday services at Calahan Funeral Home, 7030 S. Halsted St.

Even after the fire was extinguished, flames rekindled several times over the next few days, prompting firefighters to douse the ruins in water, and to pour foam on the rubble in an effort to starve the embers of oxygen.

A source from Preservation Chicago says the church building is not a designated Chicago landmark – but the organization believes it should have been.

The church building at Stewart and Englewood avenues is rated in the Chicago Historical Resources Survey, and dates back from the 1880s, and was designed by the architectural firm Bell & Swift.

It began as the Englewood Baptist Congregational Church before becoming the Englewood Missionary Baptist Church, the source said.

The Antioch Missionary Baptist congregation got its start in 1925, under the Rev. E.H. Branch. The church congregation originally worshipped in Bronzeville and later Washington Park.

Under the Rev. Dr. Wilbur Nathan Daniel, Antioch Missionary Baptist moved into its Englewood home in 1958. The church bought the structure for $200,000, with another $75,000 needed for remodeling before moving in.

"Our faith tells us that joy comes in the morning," said Lead Pastor Gerald Dew. "We did weep on Friday, and we wept last night. But joy came this morning."

Dew compared the resurrection of Jesus Christ to the devastation they endured.

"Hopes were dashed on that Friday. These are the emotions that we are so familiar with because we just experienced an awful Friday," he said.

Meantime, church members have continued to come out to the ruined church.

"It's like losing a loved one," said Eddie Johnson III.

Johnson has been coming to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church since childhood. His zeal for community work started with his time playing basketball in the church's gym as a kid.

"It gave me a platform to give back," Johnson said.

Johnson is now a church leader himself, as the executive director of the church's nonprofit – Antioch Community Social Service Agency.

His is just one story of the thousands of people helped out in Englewood since the church moved into the building in 1958. Weddings, funerals, graduations, community outreach events were all held at the church building.

Johnson said the social service agency helped give out 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses around Englewood.

"This coming summer, we'll provide summer day camp. We do day camp in this building," Johnson said. "So now we're going to have to look for a safe haven for young people. It's frustrating. It's a loss. But we're hopeful."