After devastating fire, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church offered unlikely place for Easter Sunday Service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After their historic building was ravaged in a fire on Friday, this Easter Sunday the people of an Englewood church found an angel. They were able to celebrate Sunday morning thanks to a neighbor who gave them a special gift -- a rather surprising location for the morning's Easter service.

The resilience of parishioners of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood was amplified during their service Sunday morning.

"The building where we worship came down, but theres a wall still standing with a picture of Jesus on it," the pastor said. "As long as he's living, we gotta keep going."

Church members are looking to the future after their historic church went up in flames on Good Friday.

The church got its start in 1925 and relocated in the Englewood neighborhood in 1958.

"Our faith tells us that joy comes in the morning," said Lead Pastor Gerald Dew. "We did weep on Friday, and we wept last night. But joy came this morning."

Dew compared the resurrection of Jesus Christ to the devastation they endured.

"Hopes were dashed on that Friday. These are the emotions that we are so familiar with because we just experienced an awful Friday," he said.

Lonnie Myles, who's been a church member for 70 years, attended Sunday's service at Calahan Funeral Home, which stepped in to host the service after the roof collapsed.

"It's just a building. A building, you can rebuild," Myles said.

Rebuilding is exactly what they plan to do.

Rev. Jesse Jackson said he attended Sunday's service to show his support.

"Our family is willing to raise $10,000 for this church by next Sunday because people in Englewood benefit from this church," he said.

Pastor Dew said he's excited for the future of Antioch.

"A new beginning, new life, new hope, new excitement," he said.

Dew said the location of next Sunday's service has still not been determined. The first priority, he said, was having this Easter Sunday service.