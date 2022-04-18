Fire reignites again at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire again reignited at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood Monday afternoon, three days after the fire destroyed all but the stone wall of the church.

Video posted to Twitter by CBS 2's Steven Graves showed flames raging through ground-floor windows at the church, at 6248 S. Stewart Ave.

NOW: Fire reignites at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Fire crews on scene now. They have have been out all day putting out small flare-ups. The church burned down last Friday. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K3NZzSAWlR — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) April 18, 2022

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for equipment and manpower.

Still and box now at Antioch pic.twitter.com/evStrypQWa — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 18, 2022

By 3:15 p.m., firefighters seemed to have the flames under control.

Firefighters seem to have the flames under control. Again, crews were out monitoring flare-ups this morning. The cause of the original fire from last weeks is believed to be accidental. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/BnGwmvGyPb — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) April 18, 2022

The fire first broke out around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The Fire Department went on to raise a 3-11 alarm for extra equipment and manpower.

The fire completely burned away the roof structure, leaving a lot of heavy timber crashing to the floor of the church. Pews were also likely on fire inside the structure.

A Good Friday service had been held at the church at noon, about two and a half hours before the fire.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church held its Easter Sunday services at Calahan Funeral Home, 7030 S. Halsted St.

The pastor of the church, the Rev. Gerald Dew, said the location of next Sunday's service has still not been determined.

The cause of the original fire from last week is believed to be accidental.