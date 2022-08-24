Anderson Humane Society taking in 75 more beagles after rescuing 100 from Virginia facility

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.

The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio it plans to take in 75 more beagles.

Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.

Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.

It’s officially August, which can only mean one thing: 100 rescue beagles will soon be on their way! Please consider donating to help cover the cost of care as we transition these pups into their forever homes. Posted by Anderson Humane on Tuesday, August 2, 2022