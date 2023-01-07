Ald. Roberto Maldonado withdraws candidacy for another term

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Veteran Chicago Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th) has withdrawn his candidacy for reelection.

Chicago Board of Elections spokesman Max Bever confirmed that Maldonado withdrew his candidacy on Friday and will not be running for reelection as alderman of the 26th Ward.

The 26th Ward includes much of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, including the park itself. It also includes parts of West Humboldt Park and West Town.

Maldonado has served as alderman of the ward since 2009, and served as a Cook County commissioner representing the same general area for 15 years before that.

Maldonado makes the 15th alderman who is not running for reelection this year.

There was no immediate comment from his office.