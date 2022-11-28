Ald. Edward Burke, longest serving Chicago alderman, is not running for reelection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Edward Burke (14th) – who is the longest-serving alderman in Chicago history, but is also under indictment – will not be running for reelection.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners confirmed Burke did not file renomination petitions by the Monday deadline.

For many years, Burke was considered the dean of the City Council, Burke. He has been an alderman since 1969 – when Richard J. Daley was mayor – and for decades chaired powerful Finance Committee.

Burke made an unsuccessful bid for Cook County State's Attorney in 1980 – losing the Democratic primary to Richard M. Daley – and launched a mayoral bid to fill the late Mayor Harold Washington's term in 1989, only later to drop out. Richard M. Daley also won that contest and became mayor.

Burke also served as a Chicago Police officer for several years before going into politics.

But in November 2018, federal agents raided Burke's ward and City Hall offices in late November 2018. Burke was charged two months later on attempted extortion charges, and later indicted on racketeering charges accusing him of using his city position to steer business to his private law firm.

According to federal prosecutors, Burke's schemes included efforts to shake down developers behind the renovation of the Old Post Office downtown, a Chinese businessman seeking a sign permit for a project on the Northwest Side, and owners of a Burger King franchise.

His trial is set for November of next year.