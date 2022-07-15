Ald. Harry Osterman won't run for re-election in 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) announced Friday he won't run for re-election in 2023, and will step down from his seat on the City Council next year, after his third term in office comes to an end.

"As someone who deeply loves this community this was not an easy decision. However, I feel that the time is right to make this transition. I will continue to serve and work on behalf of our community as Alderman for the remainder of my term, which will end next May," Osterman wrote in a letter to his constituents.

Osterman has represented the 48th Ward – which includes parts of the Edgewater, Andersonville, and Uptown neighborhoods – since he was first elected in 2011. Before that, he served for more than 10 years as an Illinois state representative.

A frequent ally of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Osterman is chair of the City Council Housing Committee, and played a crucial role in the creation of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability a new civilian panel that will oversee the Chicago Police Department.

Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Osterman is now the fifth sitting Chicago alderman to announce they won't be running for re-election in 2023. Ald. James Cappleman (46th) announced his plans to retire last week, and indicted Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) announced last December she would not run again, five months after she was indicted on bribery charges. Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) and Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) have announced they will be running for mayor in 2023, meaning they won't be able to run for re-election as aldermen.