Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) retiring at end of his term, joining City Council exodus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) announced Tuesday he will retire from the City Council at the end of his term, after nearly 20 years representing parts of the Belmont Cragin, Portage Park, and Irving Park neighborhoods.

"Serving the residents of the 30th Ward since 2003 has been an unbelievable honor. I have seen this neighborhood change and grow. After 20 years, now is the time for me to regain my position as your neighbor and community activist," Reboyras said in a statement.

He's the 15th alderperson who has either stepped down mid-term since being elected in 2019, or announced they won't run again in 2023.

Before he was first elected as an alderman in 2003, Reboyras also worked as a Chicago Public Schools teacher, and as a city truck driver, before being promoted through the ranks to Deputy Commissioner for the Department of General Services.

On the City Council, Reboyras served as chair of the City Council Public Safety Committee under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and is the current chair of the City Council Immigrant and Refugee Rights Committee under Mayor Lori Lightfoot. He's also a past chair of the City Council Latino Caucus.

"I am excited about this next chapter in my life. At the end of the day, family comes first. I am proud of my record, and what we have done together as a community for the 30th Ward these past two decades," Reboyras said in a statement.

At least 14 other aldermen already have left office mid-term, or have announced they're retiring at the end of their terms.

Ald. Howard Brookins (21st), Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th), Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), Ald. Harry Osterman (48th), Ald. James Cappleman (46th), and indicted Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) also plan to retire at the end of their terms next year.

Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) resigned last month, and Lightfoot is still weighing candidates to replace her. Former Ald. Michael Scott (24th) stepped down in June, and already has been replaced with his sister, Monique. Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) stepped down in February after he was convicted of federal tax charges, and has been replaced by Nicole Lee.

Ald. George Cardenas (12th) likely will exit before the end of the year if, as expected, he is elected to serve on the Cook County Board of Review.

Three other alderpersons are giving up their City Council seats to launch bids to challenge Lightfoot next year, including Ald. Sophia King (4th), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), and Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th).

Three other current city council members ran for other elected offices in 2022, but were defeated in the June primary elections, meaning they will stay in their seats on the City Council for now: Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) ran for a seat as a Cook County judge, and Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) and Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) both ran for Congress.

Kozlov has spoken to several people about the City Council exodus, and there is no one clear reason for it. No one is blaming Mayor Lori Lightfoot's leadership, but age, COVID-19, and time served have come up – as has the current climate in the city and the country.

Seven of those leaving are veterans who have been in office almost 20 years, or in some instances more, including Reboyras.

Chicago aldermen elected before 2017 are eligible for their full pension benefits after 20 years. So leaving office at the 20-year mark makes sense for those who are doing so – even though it's not so great for the taxpayers.