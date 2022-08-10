Ald. Sophia King announces campaign for mayor

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Alderwoman Sophia King announced her campaign for mayor.

She represents the 4th Ward-- Bronzeville, Hyde Park and Kenwood.

Her newly released campaign video focuses on her plan to fix violence in the city.

"I am running for mayor because we need more collaboration, not more confrontation, and we can go further together," King said in a written statement.

King has been on the City Council since 2016.

In one of his first acts after leaving the White House, former President Barack Obama endorsed longtime friend King in the special election for alderman in his home ward on the South Side back in 2017.