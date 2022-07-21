North Side Ald. Michele Smith to retire from 43rd Ward seat in August

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) announced Thursday she will be retiring from office, effective Aug. 12, after representing parts of the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, and Old Town for the past 11 years.

"My decision to retire prior to the completion of this term is a difficult and deeply personal one. At this point in my life, I have deepening responsibilities towards family and friends. These personal issues mandate that I step down now," Smith announced in a newsletter to her constituents.

A former federal prosecutor who chairs the City Council Ethics Committee, Smith was first elected in 2011, after former Ald. Vi Daley retired.

"I love this community and want to thank you for the support you have shown me throughout the last eleven years. Your great ideas, feedback, constructive criticism, participation, and warm greetings encouraged me in every decision I made. As I've often said, every improvement ever made in our community started with neighbors, and I've been proud to help many of these dreams come true," she wrote.

It will be up to Mayor Lori Lightfoot to appoint a successor to fill the 43rd Ward vacancy until the next election in 2023.

"I have known and respected Michele for decades and her retirement is a great loss for her ward and our city, but she leaves behind a great legacy of service," Lightfoot said in a statement. "She and I share the same dedication to creating a more equitable city through social equity and good governance. A fierce champion for ethics reform, she has made our city a fairer and more equitable city for all. Her role as the Council's ethics leader will be missed during many City Council meetings. I am lucky to not only call Michele a colleague but also a friend and congratulate her on many successful years as a public servant."

Like she did with previous City Council vacancies, Lightfoot will hold an application process to find Smith's successor, and the mayor said her office will announce a formal selection process on Friday.

Smith is the third member of the City Council to step down this year. Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) resigned in February after he was convicted of federal bank fraud charges, and former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) resigned in June to take a top job at Chicago film studio Cinespace.

At least five other aldermen have said they're not running for re-election in 2023. Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) and Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) both plan to run for mayor instead. Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) and Ald. James Cappleman (46th) both announced this month they plan to retire at the end of their terms. Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) announced last year she would not run for re-election after she was indicted on bribery charges.

Smith recently ushered a major overhaul of the city's governmental ethics ordinance through the City Council, after months of negotiations with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The ordinance will boost the maximum fine for violating the ethics ordinance from $5,000 to $20,000. It also expands conflict of interest rules to prevent city officials or employees from taking any action that benefits a domestic partner or relative.

Aldermen who abstain from voting on an issue due to a conflict of interest would have to file a report specifying the conflict, which would be made public, but would not have to leave the City Council Chambers or a virtual meeting when the matter is up for debate.

A $1,500 limit on campaign contributions from companies doing business with the city during a single election cycle would be expanded to include firms doing business with sister agencies such as the Chicago Public Schools, CTA, and Chicago Housing Authority.

Former alderpersons who work as lobbyists also would be barred from the floor of the City Council Chambers.

Read Smith's full letter to her constituents below: