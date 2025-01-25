Man charged in August 2024 shooting deaths of two teens on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged in the fatal drive-by shooting of two teenage boys last summer in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Adrian Sanchez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 15-year-old Miguel Meza and 17-year-old Carlos Galindo. Chicago Police

Adrian Sanchez, 25, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said two teenage boys were near the front of a home in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2024, when a vehicle pulled up, and Sanchez started shooting.

Carlos Galindo, 17, and Miguel Meza, 15, both were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, and later were pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Sanchez was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.