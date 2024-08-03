2 teens critically hurt in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards, Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys are in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens, 15 and 17, were near the front of a home in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue just after 6 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle.

Someone inside the vehicle shot both of the teens.

The 15-year-old was struck in the abdomen, and the 17-year-old was struck in the arm and armpit area. Both were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where they were initially reported in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

The shooting is under investigation.