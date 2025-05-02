Watch CBS News
3 armed robberies reported overnight in Brighton Park, South Shore neighborhoods, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are warning residents and businesses after three armed robberies were reported overnight on the city's South Side.

The robberies happened during the morning hours in the Brighton Park and South Shore neighborhoods.

Police say three men driving a Grey SUV Jeep approached the victims on the street, displayed a long gun, and demanded their belongings.

In one incident, the group entered a business displaying the gun before taking property from inside at the same location.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

  • 4500 block of South Archer Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
  • 1300 block of East 75th Street around 3:25 a.m.
  • 7100 block of South Merrill Avenue around 6:00 a.m.   

Police described the robbers as three Black men between 18 and 30 years old, between 5-feet-11 and 6-feet-1 tall, wearing black clothing, a ski mask, black gloves, and a blue hoody. They were armed with a long gun, a "Draco"-style weapon, and were last seen driving a Grey SUV Jeep.

Residents are advised to always be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity, and remain calm in the event of being confronted by an assailant.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 25-1-057BA. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

