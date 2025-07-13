Watch CBS News
3 hurt in multivehicle crash on Eisenhower Expressway at Racine Avenue

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Three people were taken to the hospital following a multivehicle crash Saturday night on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The crash happened just before midnight in the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Racine Avenue.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the crash with personal injury. 

Three people were taken to an area hospital with injuries. Their ages and the extent of their injuries were not released. 

The lanes were closed for about an hour during the investigation, which was reopened just before 1 a.m. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

